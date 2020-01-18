SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Mary S. Chan Sells 4,207 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SBAC opened at $252.04 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $171.16 and a 52-week high of $270.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.36. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after buying an additional 486,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,706,000 after buying an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 28.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,522,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,747,000 after buying an additional 990,368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SBA Communications by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,557,000 after buying an additional 97,807 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 3,484.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 958,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,400,000 after buying an additional 931,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

