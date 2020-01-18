Insider Selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CFO Sells $1,139,159.60 in Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,312 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $1,139,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Piepszak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $138.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $433.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day moving average is $122.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

