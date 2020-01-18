Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baozun has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.10.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. Baozun has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 3.03.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baozun had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Baozun by 4,736.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 17.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Baozun by 61,885.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

