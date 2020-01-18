Insider Selling: Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells 11,765 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.92. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.47% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $8,928,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $926,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 535,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 214,762 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.