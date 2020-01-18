Insider Selling: Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) CEO Sells $1,186,880.96 in Stock

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,630.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 0.43. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $834.63 and a twelve month high of $1,713.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,538.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,353.05.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million. Cable One had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 22.55%. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 31.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 37.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,760,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 13.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,218.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,309,000 after buying an additional 97,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,381.60.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

