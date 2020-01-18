J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.20.

SJM stock opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.30. J M Smucker has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in J M Smucker by 87.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker during the second quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in J M Smucker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the second quarter worth $50,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

