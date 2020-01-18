GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of GDS worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 1,316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GDS by 19,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Macquarie started coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

GDS stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.65 and a beta of 3.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $149.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.94 million. On average, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

