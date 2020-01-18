6 Meridian Invests $353,000 in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 113,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NYSE:AIF opened at $15.40 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

