Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Amedisys worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amedisys by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,831,000 after purchasing an additional 999,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 2,107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 249,280 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,683,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,263,000 after purchasing an additional 76,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 67,602 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,299,703.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,116,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,010. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

AMED opened at $180.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.59. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

