Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Down to $117.00

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $116.51, but opened at $117.00. Target shares last traded at $116.27, with a volume of 5,796,738 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.78 and its 200 day moving average is $107.86. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 889.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,951 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Target by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after buying an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after buying an additional 842,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Target by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,621,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amedisys Inc
Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amedisys Inc
Target Shares Gap Down to $117.00
Target Shares Gap Down to $117.00
Whiting Petroleum Shares Gap Down to $6.26
Whiting Petroleum Shares Gap Down to $6.26
Exela Technologies Shares Gap Up to $0.39
Exela Technologies Shares Gap Up to $0.39
Aphria Shares Gap Up to $5.24
Aphria Shares Gap Up to $5.24
Community Health Systems Shares Gap Up to $2.94
Community Health Systems Shares Gap Up to $2.94


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report