Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Down to $117.00

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $116.51, but opened at $117.00. Target shares last traded at $116.27, with a volume of 5,796,738 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.78 and its 200 day moving average is $107.86. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 889.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,951 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Target by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after buying an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after buying an additional 842,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Target by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,621,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

