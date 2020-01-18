Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Down to $6.26

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $6.26. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 4,698,865 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WLL shares. Wolfe Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

The firm has a market cap of $538.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,279.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 195,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,595,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

