Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Up to $0.39

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.39. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 34,152 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $65.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $372.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

