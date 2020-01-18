Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Shares Gap Up to $5.24

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.24. Aphria shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 6,050,423 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aphria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.78.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.15 million. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 848.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aphria Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

