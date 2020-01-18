Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up to $2.94

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $2.94. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 104,421 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $381.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.36.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 120,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,433 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

