SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Stock Price Up 3.3%

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 1,258,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,275,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SG Blocks stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,666,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 7.93% of SG Blocks as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

