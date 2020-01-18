Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.78, approximately 2,808,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 1,392,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Novavax by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

