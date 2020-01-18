Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Up 1%

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.02, 2,622 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 413,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Liquidia Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $113.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20). Analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

