Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.25, 59,461 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 300,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

FLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fluent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $226.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. Fluent’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluent Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluent news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,216,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,801.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Matthew Conlin purchased 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $31,666.32. Insiders bought a total of 84,033 shares of company stock worth $165,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluent during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

