OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 12,411,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the previous session’s volume of 2,615,637 shares.The stock last traded at $3.29 and had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

The firm has a market cap of $509.14 million and a P/E ratio of 54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in OrganiGram by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

