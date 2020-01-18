BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock to . Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BWX Technologies traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $66.39, with a volume of 10297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWXT. ValuEngine cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $61,500.00. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $97,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,676.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $224,742 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 87.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,178,000 after purchasing an additional 673,606 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 14.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 113.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

