Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) will announce sales of $66.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the highest is $66.08 million. Talend posted sales of $55.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $247.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.10 million to $247.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $297.15 million, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $303.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Talend had a negative return on equity of 216.86% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of TLND opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of -0.11. Talend has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $53.09.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,589,184.00. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the third quarter worth $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 174.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the second quarter valued at $127,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

