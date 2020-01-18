iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.19

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.19 and last traded at $100.95, with a volume of 19732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.90.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3554 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Micro-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 2,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWC)

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.