iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.19

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.19 and last traded at $100.95, with a volume of 19732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.53.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3554 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Micro-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWC)
iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.
