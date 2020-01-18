Nuran Wireless (CNSX:NUR) Trading Down 20%

Nuran Wireless Inc (CNSX:NUR) shares traded down 20% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 312,210 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 405,368% from the average session volume of 77 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Nuran Wireless (CNSX:NUR)

NuRAN Wireless Inc, through its subsidiary, Nutaq Innovation Inc, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of digital electronic circuits and wireless telecommunication products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides various specialized systems for indoor coverage, rural connectivity in emerging markets, connectivity to offshore platforms and ships, private mobile networks, or custom solutions for specific markets, such as Internet of Thing, public safety, emergency, or crisis communications.

