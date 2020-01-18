Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Stock Price Up 20%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Shares of Kaizen Discovery Inc (CVE:KZD) rose 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 558,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 390% from the average daily volume of 114,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 million and a PE ratio of -5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD)

Kaizen Discovery Inc explores for and develops mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interests in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 192 square kilometers and includes 28 kilometers of strike length within the Andahuaylas – Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

