Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.46

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 138900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 22.06 and a current ratio of 22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.44.

About Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea projects, which include the Atlas property and the Titan property located in Northern Chile.

