Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.46

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 138900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 22.06 and a current ratio of 22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.44.

About Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea projects, which include the Atlas property and the Titan property located in Northern Chile.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amedisys Inc
Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amedisys Inc
Target Shares Gap Down to $117.00
Target Shares Gap Down to $117.00
Whiting Petroleum Shares Gap Down to $6.26
Whiting Petroleum Shares Gap Down to $6.26
Exela Technologies Shares Gap Up to $0.39
Exela Technologies Shares Gap Up to $0.39
Aphria Shares Gap Up to $5.24
Aphria Shares Gap Up to $5.24
Community Health Systems Shares Gap Up to $2.94
Community Health Systems Shares Gap Up to $2.94


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report