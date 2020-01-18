Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.95 Million

Analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post $55.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.80 million to $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $46.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $187.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.77 million to $188.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $226.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCMD shares. BidaskClub cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $160,302.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,626.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $95,570.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,278 shares of company stock worth $1,862,867. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after buying an additional 235,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 528,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 63,795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,386,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $60.82 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 178.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

