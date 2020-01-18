Calamos Advisors LLC Has $6.91 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $108.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average is $103.74.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.