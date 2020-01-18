Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.02.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

