Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 60,770.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,687 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allegion by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,352,000 after buying an additional 926,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,344,000 after buying an additional 821,079 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,676,000 after buying an additional 470,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,620,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after buying an additional 398,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE opened at $128.05 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $81.64 and a 52-week high of $129.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,357,196.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $274,885.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,288 shares of company stock worth $7,609,276. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.