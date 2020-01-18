Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 81,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,378.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

