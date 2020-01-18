Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of eHealth worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in eHealth by 43.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 463.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in eHealth by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,676,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in eHealth by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,431,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $90.00 price target on shares of eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 price objective on shares of eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 target price on shares of eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

EHTH opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $112.22.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

