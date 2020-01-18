Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KR opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

