NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.83 million. NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

