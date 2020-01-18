Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 114.3% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 469.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

