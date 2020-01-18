Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 633.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,507 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cutera by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $33.91 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.23. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

