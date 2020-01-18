Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $3.23 Million in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 121,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHR stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In related news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

