Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 39,422 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,422 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.17. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $95,570.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $160,302.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,626.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,867 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. BTIG Research reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

