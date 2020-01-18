Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 192,264 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Vericel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vericel by 665.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vericel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $278,820.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. Vericel Corp has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $781.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.79 and a beta of 2.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

