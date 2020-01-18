45,337 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,779,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 747,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after buying an additional 349,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 438.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 180,358 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 952,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,817,000 after acquiring an additional 154,365 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,801,000 after acquiring an additional 146,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 18,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,092,809.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,295.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 25,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,579,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,425.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,560 over the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

