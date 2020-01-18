FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 84 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $157.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.87. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $166.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Cfra downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

