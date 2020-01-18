Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 70,845 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 223.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,845 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,813,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

