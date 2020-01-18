$89.13 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to announce sales of $89.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.70 million and the lowest is $87.62 million. FB Financial reported sales of $73.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $358.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.43 million to $359.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $380.41 million, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $402.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBK. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

FBK stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. FB Financial has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

