Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Recro Pharma by 23.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -0.34. Recro Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

