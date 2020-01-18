6 Meridian Buys Shares of 82,913 Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 82,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 352,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 325,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 1,942.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 99,750 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of IRR stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

