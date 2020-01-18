6 Meridian Grows Stock Holdings in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in AK Steel were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AK Steel by 36.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AK Steel by 12.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 394,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AK Steel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,987,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 39,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AK Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,893,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AK Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

Shares of NYSE:AKS opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). AK Steel had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

