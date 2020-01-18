6 Meridian Buys 835 Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 152.3% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 665,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 402,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 189,860 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BYM opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

