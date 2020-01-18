6 Meridian Purchases 2,233 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT)

6 Meridian grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

NYSE AFT opened at $15.39 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

