6 Meridian Buys 1,093 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.10% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KTF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 225,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 130,067 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

