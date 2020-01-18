6 Meridian Boosts Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,547,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,118,000 after purchasing an additional 168,925 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 9,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

SIGI opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

