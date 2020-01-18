6 Meridian Increases Stake in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

6 Meridian raised its position in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.18% of Bel Fuse worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BELFB. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $19.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $233.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.58. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

